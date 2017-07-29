Report: Slow climb continues for G-League MVP Vander Blue, who signs with Lakers

Vander Blue has played all over the world during his basketball odyssey, suiting up in Israel and China along with various G-League teams, but somehow he seems to always find his way back to the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

He's played for their Summer League team, the G-League team (then the Los Angeles D-Fenders, now the South Bay Lakers), and had a stint with the big boys.

Now, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical, Blue has a chance to once again suit up for the Lakers, as he has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the team.

Sources: The Lakers and G League MVP and summer league guard Vander Blue have agreed on a partially guaranteed deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2017

Last season, Blue was spectacular in the G-League with the D-Fenders, winning the MVP award, making the All NBA G-League First Team, and appearing in the All-Star Game.

Blue has played in five NBA games during his career, three with the Boston Celtics in 2013-14, and two with the Lakers in 2014-15.