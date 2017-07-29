Report: Slow climb continues for G-League MVP Vander Blue, who signs with Lakers
Blue played with the Lakers during Summer League in Las Vegas
Vander Blue has played all over the world during his basketball odyssey, suiting up in Israel and China along with various G-League teams, but somehow he seems to always find his way back to the Los Angeles Lakers organization.
He's played for their Summer League team, the G-League team (then the Los Angeles D-Fenders, now the South Bay Lakers), and had a stint with the big boys.
Now, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical, Blue has a chance to once again suit up for the Lakers, as he has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the team.
Last season, Blue was spectacular in the G-League with the D-Fenders, winning the MVP award, making the All NBA G-League First Team, and appearing in the All-Star Game.
Blue has played in five NBA games during his career, three with the Boston Celtics in 2013-14, and two with the Lakers in 2014-15.
