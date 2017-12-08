Report: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard could make season debut on Saturday against Suns

The San Antonio Spurs are in third place in the Western Conference at 17-8 and have won eight of their last 10 games. And now they're set to become even better. That's because Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all 25 games this season due to a quad injury, is set to return very soon.

According to a report from Michael C. Wright, his return could come as soon as Saturday night when the Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns. Via ESPN:

The San Antonio Spurs are targeting Saturday's road matchup against the Phoenix Suns as the date to bring back star forward Kawhi Leonard, according to sources, but a firm decision on that hasn't yet been made. Leonard vaguely discussed on Monday the right quadriceps tendinopathy that has kept him out of all 25 of San Antonio's games, saying "soon to come" when addressing his possible season debut.

When it was announced back in October that Leonard would sit out the preseason to rest and rehab his quad, no one expected him to be out this long. It's been a strange process, with covert videos of Leonard struggling to get up the steps on an airplane, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich struggling to understand what was going on with his star player.

Thankfully for the Spurs, the saga seems to be nearing an end. Even if Leonard isn't quite ready for Saturday, all signs point to him suiting up in the next week or so. He told reporters recently that he's been playing 5-on-5, and "should be back soon."