Report: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard nearing return, targeting Tuesday against Mavs

The San Antonio Spurs are in third place in the Western Conference at 17-8 and have won eight of their last 10 games. And now they're set to become even better. That's because Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all 25 games this season due to a quad injury, is set to return very soon.

According to a report from Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard will aim to return Tuesday night when the Spurs take on the Dallas Maverick

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is now targeting his return on Tuesday against Dallas, league sources tell @mikecwright and me. He has yet to play this season with a quad injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2017

When it was announced back in October that Leonard would sit out the preseason to rest and rehab his quad, no one expected him to be out this long. It's been a strange process, with covert videos of Leonard struggling to get up the steps on an airplane, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich struggling to understand what was going on with his star player.

Thankfully for the Spurs, the saga seems to be nearing an end. Even if Leonard isn't quite ready for Tuesday, all signs point to him suiting up soon. He told reporters recently that he's been playing 5-on-5, and "should be back soon."