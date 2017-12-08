Report: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard nearing return, targeting Tuesday against Mavs
Leonard has yet to play this season due to a quad injury
The San Antonio Spurs are in third place in the Western Conference at 17-8 and have won eight of their last 10 games. And now they're set to become even better. That's because Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all 25 games this season due to a quad injury, is set to return very soon.
According to a report from Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard will aim to return Tuesday night when the Spurs take on the Dallas Maverick
When it was announced back in October that Leonard would sit out the preseason to rest and rehab his quad, no one expected him to be out this long. It's been a strange process, with covert videos of Leonard struggling to get up the steps on an airplane, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich struggling to understand what was going on with his star player.
Thankfully for the Spurs, the saga seems to be nearing an end. Even if Leonard isn't quite ready for Tuesday, all signs point to him suiting up soon. He told reporters recently that he's been playing 5-on-5, and "should be back soon."
-
Cavs vs. Pacers odds, computer picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated Cavs-Pacers 10,000 times, with some surprising resul...
-
Noel has thumb surgery; out indefinitely
Nerlens Noel's rough season in Dallas just got rougher
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Time to blow it up in OKC? Not so fast
A look at the possible outcomes of OKC's current predicament
-
Rose says return isn't related to money
By retiring, Rose could have lost not only the money in his Cavs contract but also the $80M...
-
Pistons vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday night's Pistons vs. Warriors game 10,000...
Add a Comment