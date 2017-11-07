Report: Suns agree to trade Eric Bledsoe to Bucks for Greg Monroe, first-round pick
The veteran guard was disgruntled in Phoenix, and had been sent away by the team
The Eric Bledsoe saga appears to have come to a close in Phoenix.
Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns have agreed to a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Suns will reportedly receive Greg Monroe along with protected 2018 first- and second-round picks from Milwaukee in exchange for the disgruntled guard.
Bledsoe is reportedly planning to join the team in San Antonio on Wednesday.
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the trade will have pretty much no impact on the Bucks moving forward because of the loss of Monroe.
MILWAUKEE
WIN
WIN%
PLAYOFF
SEED
Current Forecast
43.0
52.4%
77.6%
7
w/ Bledsoe
43.1
52.6%
77.8%
7
IMPACT
0.1
0.1%
0.2%
--
PHOENIX
WIN
WIN%
PLAYOFF
SEED
Current Forecast
29.0
35.4%
0.4%
14
After Trade
29.0
37.9%
0.4%
14
IMPACT
0.0
2.5%
0.0%
--
Monroe is in the final year of a three-year, $51M deal, and will be a free agent after this season, but there is always the possibility that the rebuilding Suns decide to just buy him out before the season is done. If they do, Monroe would figure to be highly sought after by playoff teams looking for a boost off the bench.
Bledsoe, of course, has been quite unhappy in Phoenix. Last season, despite the fact that he was healthy, the team sat him down for the final month or so in order to try and get a better draft pick. This season, after starting off 0-3, including the worst-ever opening night loss in NBA history, Bledsoe tweeted "I dont wanna be here." Hours later, coach Earl Watson was fired, and Bledsoe was sent home by the team.
Now with the Bucks, Bledsoe will have a chance to join a team that figures to be in the middle of a playoff race, and build on what was a career season last year with the Suns, when he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
-
