Report: Suns in rebuild mode, already hope to trade newly-acquired Greg Monroe
The Suns received Monroe from Bucks in Eric Bledsoe trade
After a few weeks of banishing him from the team, the Phoenix Suns finally traded Eric Bledsoe on Tuesday morning.
The Suns sent Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe, a heavily protected first-round pick, and a protected second round pick. Immediately, it was pretty clear that Monroe was not long for the roster.
For one, the veteran big man doesn't fit the team's current rebuilding process, and in addition, his expiring contract made him a perfect candidate to either be traded or bought out. As it turns out, the Suns reportedly want to trade the big man. Via ESPN:
The Phoenix Suns prefer to explore the trade market on the expiring contract of Greg Monroe before proceeding on contract buyout talks, league sources told ESPN.
However, Adrian Wojnarowski notes that regardless of whether it's through a trade or buyout, it's unlikely Monroe is still on the Suns past the trade deadline.
Monroe, 27, doesn't fit into the Suns' long-term rebuilding plans, and likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace. Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it's unlikely that he would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline - leaving either by buyout or trade.
This, obviously, makes sense. Even if the Suns don't have a ton of leverage, with everyone knowing they want to deal Monroe, it makes sense to try and get something for him. Even if they're able to just snag a pick or two -- even second rounders -- from someone, that's better than just buying him out for nothing but cap relief.
