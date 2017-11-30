Report: T.J. McConnell’s MRI Showed No Damage

Last night, after running into a hard (but legal) pick, T.J. McConnell was visibly in pain and immediately called to be subbed out of the game. Although it looked bad, McConnell was later seen on the bench, in a hoodie, with ice packed on his shoulder.

He’s out for tonight’s game in Boston, but according to Keith Pompey, an MRI showed no structural damage:

I’m hearing TJ McConnell’s MRI revealed no damage. The #Sixers reserve PG is just extremely sore. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 30, 2017

T.J. McConnell’s absence certainly didn’t help the Sixers’ efforts to avoid Hack-a-Simmons last night (though Brett may have let it ride anyway, wanting Simmons to work through adversity). Tonight, Jacob Pullen is with the team in Boston and may see some late-game run if things get out of hand on either side.