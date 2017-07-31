Report: Terrence Jones, who played for the Pelicans last season, is headed to China

After five seasons in the NBA, Terrence Jones has agreed to a deal with the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Terrence Jones' one-year deal with China's Qingdao will be worth $2 million, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2017

Qingdao plays in the Northern Division of the CBA and finished last season in 12th place, falling short of the playoffs. Jones will join Tracy McGrady, Ivan Johnson and Hamed Haddadi, among others, as former NBA players to suit up for Qingdao. With the CBA regular season ending in February, Jones could potentially latch on with a team late in the 2017-18 NBA season.

The 25-year old Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season before being waived. He also played three games for the Milwaukee Bucks.