Report: Timberwolves expect to sign Andrew Wiggins to 5-year, $148M extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been extremely busy this offseason, trading for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, sending longtime point guard Ricky Rubio to Utah, and signing a number of free agents, including Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, and Jamal Crawford.

Still, the team has one big bit of business left to complete: signing Andrew Wiggins to a five-year extension. And there's good news for Wolves fans on that front.

The two sides have been in discussion over the deal since back in July, which feels like a lifetime ago, but according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis, the saga should be over by the weekend.

The Wiggins 5-years, $148M extension is expected to be done before Saturday's 1st practice, per a chat I had w/ owner Glen Taylor. #Twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 18, 2017

The 22-year-old Wiggins is entering his fourth season, and while he hasn't quite lived up to the lofty expectations just yet, he has proven to be a tremendous scorer, averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game last season, which was good for 16th in the league.

While there are valid concerns about the other aspects of his game, there are few players in the league, let alone at his age, who can score the way he can, and the Wolves appear eager to lock him up for the long-term.