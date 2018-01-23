Report: Trail Blazers owner feared Damian Lillard would request trade in meeting

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers haven't had a bad season, but they also haven't had a great one. Portland was hoping to build off the success it had after acquiring Jusuf Nurkic last season. However, the Blazers have been hovering around .500 this season.

With the team capped out, and trade rumors everywhere as the deadline approaches on Feb. 8, Lillard met with Blazers owner Paul Allen. Not to request a trade, but to reportedly assure him of his desire to stay and win in Portland. However, he also wanted to be sure of the direction Portland was heading in. Via ESPN:

Lillard, who turns 28 on July 15, requested the meeting in part to reaffirm his commitment to the only professional franchise he has ever suited up for, but also to gain assurances that the organization was just as devoted to expeditiously crafting a title-contending team, sources said. ... In the weeks leading up to the meeting, Allen feared Lillard would request a trade, sources said, but a trade request was not made. The two-time All-Star made it clear, though, that he has championship aspirations and wanted to fulfill those lofty goals during the remaining years of his prime window.

It's interesting that Lillard would feel the need to go to Allen and gain assurance that the team is dedicated to winning, but with rumors that the Blazers are interested in making trades, he probably wants to be sure they're not going to tear up a winning team for a minor rebuild.

Funny enough, Allen was worried that Lillard would request a trade. Hearing from their superstar guard that he's committed to the team has to be assuring to the front office because it makes their future plans a little easier.