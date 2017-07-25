Report: Trail Blazers to trade Allen Crabbe to Nets for Andrew Nicholson
The Nets get their shooter a year later, and the Blazers reportedly will waive Nicholson
Last summer, the Brooklyn Nets gave restricted free agent Allen Crabbe a four-year, $75M offer sheet, but were rebuffed when the Portland Trail Blazers decided to match.
One year later, the Nets will get their man because the Blazers traded Crabbe to Brooklyn for Andrew Nicholson, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Portland plans to waive Nicholson.
According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Trail Blazers will take a $2.8M cap hit for the next seven years as a result of waiving Nicholson and stretching his contract.
This is impressive maneuvering by the Nets, who at last season's deadline sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Washington Wizards for Nicholson and a first-round pick, which they used last month on Jarrett Allen, a 6-foot-10 big man from Texas. By flipping Nicholson for Crabbe, the Nets essentially turned Bogdanovic, a veteran with an expiring contract, for Crabbe and Allen. It's not a move that will win a title, but shows front office savvy and indicates Brooklyn is moving in the right direction.
