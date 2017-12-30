Report: Warriors star Stephen Curry cleared to return vs. Grizzlies after 11-game absence

With a 9-2 record in their last 11 games, you might not have even noticed that the Golden State Warriors have been without two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry.

But indeed they have, as Curry has been out since suffering a sprained ankle late in the team's 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans back on Dec. 4. His absence, though, is expected to be over.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Curry is expected to return on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies. If he does play, as is expected, the star point guard will be on a minutes restriction. Via ESPN:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to return for Saturday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. Barring an unforeseen setback of the right ankle he sprained on Dec. 4 in New Orleans, Curry is returning to action after missing the team's past 11 games, a span in which the Warriors went 9-2. "I would say most likely he'll play," Kerr said. "I talked to him today and he was feeling good, so we'll see how he's feeling tomorrow morning. He probably will have a time limit on his minutes, but we haven't worked that out yet."

This is great news for the Warriors as they look to build on their lead atop the Western Conference, which has grown to two games, thanks to the Houston Rockets' recent slide. Even though they were tremendous without Curry, it's always nice to get a former MVP and one of the best shooters in the history of the league back on the floor.