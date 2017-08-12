Report: Zach Randolph faces possible NBA ban if convicted on felony drug charge

Randolph was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles and charged with 'intent to sell'

On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings' Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles and now faces a felony marijuana charge of "intent to sell." The next day, the veteran forward's agent released a statement saying that the charges are "false and misleading."

If Randolph is convicted of the felony charge, however, he could be looking at more than legal trouble, as a conviction could see him banned from the NBA. Via the Commercial Appeal:

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph could face similar penalties ex-teammate O.J. Mayo received in terms of being banned from the NBA for violation of the league's anti-drug policy.

The league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' association says a player will be dismissed and disqualified from the NBA if he is convicted of, or pleads guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to, a crime involving the felony distribution of marijuana.

Of course, such an outcome is a long ways away, but it goes to show how serious this charge is that Randolph is facing. 

Earlier in the summer, the 36-year-old Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings, leaving the Memphis Grizzlies after eight seasons with the club. 

The Grizzlies have previously announced that they will retire Randolph's number.

