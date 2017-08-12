Report: Zach Randolph faces possible NBA ban if convicted on felony drug charge

On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings' Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles and now faces a felony marijuana charge of "intent to sell." The next day, the veteran forward's agent released a statement saying that the charges are "false and misleading."

If Randolph is convicted of the felony charge, however, he could be looking at more than legal trouble, as a conviction could see him banned from the NBA. Via the Commercial Appeal:

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph could face similar penalties ex-teammate O.J. Mayo received in terms of being banned from the NBA for violation of the league's anti-drug policy. The league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' association says a player will be dismissed and disqualified from the NBA if he is convicted of, or pleads guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to, a crime involving the felony distribution of marijuana.

Of course, such an outcome is a long ways away, but it goes to show how serious this charge is that Randolph is facing.

Earlier in the summer, the 36-year-old Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings, leaving the Memphis Grizzlies after eight seasons with the club.

The Grizzlies have previously announced that they will retire Randolph's number.