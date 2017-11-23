Reporter Anne Peterson on Covering Famous, Infamous Trail Blazers

AP Sportswriter Anne Peterson joins the Blazer’s Edge Podcast to talk about Rasheed Wallace, Brandon Roy, and More

Welcome to Episode 2 of Women’s Hops And Talks (W.H.A.T.) Podcast! Today Tara and Kendyl talk with Associated Press reporter Anne Peterson whose beat has included the Portland Trail Blazers since 2002. We hear about her early days in the Bay Area, her first call to meet Arvydas Sabonis, covering soccer and volleyball at the Olympic games, and many tales of her interactions with some of the most notorious Blazers, including...

We had a great time talking to Anne! We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from her.

Direct link to podcast

Here are links to some of Anne’s favorite stories, plus one by Annie Killian, a fellow journalist and a woman who inspires her.

Follow Tara @tcbbiggs, Kendyl @kendylbennett16, Anne @AnnieMPeterson and of course @blazersedge on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Blazer's Edge Podcast via iTunes and now Google Play.

We are part of the Almighty Baller Radio Network. Check out our podcast and all the other NBA podcasts at almightyballer.com.