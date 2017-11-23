Reporter Anne Peterson on Covering Famous, Infamous Trail Blazers
Reporter Anne Peterson on Covering Famous, Infamous Trail Blazers
AP Sportswriter Anne Peterson joins the Blazer’s Edge Podcast to talk about Rasheed Wallace, Brandon Roy, and More
Welcome to Episode 2 of Women’s Hops And Talks (W.H.A.T.) Podcast! Today Tara and Kendyl talk with Associated Press reporter Anne Peterson whose beat has included the Portland Trail Blazers since 2002. We hear about her early days in the Bay Area, her first call to meet Arvydas Sabonis, covering soccer and volleyball at the Olympic games, and many tales of her interactions with some of the most notorious Blazers, including...
- How to write a story about Rasheed Wallace when he wouldn’t talk to the press
- A special bond with Sebastian Telfair
- Her one regret about Ruben Patterson
- Trying to keep track of Zach Randolph and Damon Stoudamire
- Covering Brandon Roy and Greg Oden.
We had a great time talking to Anne! We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from her.
Here are links to some of Anne’s favorite stories, plus one by Annie Killian, a fellow journalist and a woman who inspires her.
- Oden just wants to play, setting aside the hype
- Portland fans are fed up
- McCollum expands his media career while inspiring kids
- Neymar finds redemption in Olympic gold
- By Ann Killion Colin Kaepernick’s silence is a powerful message
Follow Tara @tcbbiggs, Kendyl @kendylbennett16, Anne @AnnieMPeterson and of course @blazersedge on Twitter.
Subscribe to the Blazer's Edge Podcast via iTunes and now Google Play.
We are part of the Almighty Baller Radio Network. Check out our podcast and all the other NBA podcasts at almightyballer.com.
-
Green doesn't understand double techs
Warriors' forward doesn't understand the reasoning behind the all-too-common double technical...
-
WATCH: Hardaway Jr. plays umpire
Hardaway Jr. gave a 'safe' call like he was an umpire in baseball
-
WATCH: Barnes' late 3 stuns Grizzlies
Barnes hits the trey with less than a second left to lift Mavericks to dramatic 95-94 vict...
-
Durant, Westbrook have words
Kevin Durant was once again back in Oklahoma City
-
Pop has never seen issues Leonard has
Gregg Popovich has never seen an injury lead to the issues that Kawhi Leonard has been fac...
-
Joel Embiid trolls Jalen Rose
Kobe Bryant, of course, had his 81-point game against Rose and the Raptors back in 2006