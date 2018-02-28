Reports: Corey Brewer, Lakers reach buyout deal; OKC Thunder showing interest
The veteran swingman could help a playoff team more than he can help the Lakers at this point
Corey Brewer was never a great fit on the Lakers. He's an energy guy that can leak out on to the fast break and cause general chaos. However, he's at his best on a winning team and the Lakers have been anything but that.
There's nothing wrong with Los Angeles having a veteran on its team, but at some point that value becomes a sunk cost. This is why it's not surprising to hear that the Lakers and Brewer have agreed to a buyout, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.
Brewer might be 31 years old, but he's the type of professional that a lot teams like to have around the locker room. It's no wonder the Lakers kept him for as long as they have, but he needs to be somewhere that he can be more effective on the court.
That place could end up being in Oklahoma City with his former college coach, Billy Donovan. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Brewer joining the Thunder is a real possibility.
The Thunder have been looking for wing depth ever since Andre Roberson went down with a knee injury. Brewer won't provide the same kind of defense that Roberson did, but he can give them a different look off the bench. He doesn't need the ball in his hands either, making him much easier to slot in than the average mid-season signing.
