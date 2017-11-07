Reports: Suns, Bucks finalizing trade that would send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee
The veteran guard was disgruntled in Phoenix, and had been sent away by the team
The Eric Bledsoe saga might be finally coming to a close in Phoenix.
Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns are reportedly close to a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.
CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story ...
-
Breaking down Cavs' defensive disaster
The King is the best player on the Cavs but he has had defensive issues this season
-
Nike plans to make jersey changes
Nike has acknowledged there is a problem with their current jerseys
-
LeBron maybe sends message on Instagram
LeBron James posted a meme on his Instagram and everybody is freaking out about it
-
Deng and Lakers seeking buyout or trade
Luol Deng wants to play and he knows that won't be in Los Angeles
-
Two potential destinations for Okafor
Jahlil Okafor needs a fresh start and that's exactly what the Hawks and Bulls can give him
-
Lonzo's stats similar to all-time PG
Ball has been a disappointment to some, but there's clearly room for improvement
Add a Comment