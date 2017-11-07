Reports: Suns, Bucks finalizing trade that would send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee

The Eric Bledsoe saga might be finally coming to a close in Phoenix.

Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns are reportedly close to a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Suns finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Bucks, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

