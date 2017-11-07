Reports: Suns, Bucks finalizing trade that would send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee

The veteran guard was disgruntled in Phoenix, and had been sent away by the team

The Eric Bledsoe saga might be finally coming to a close in Phoenix.

Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns are reportedly close to a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story ...

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories