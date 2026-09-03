The NBA handed down one of the biggest punishments in league history Wednesday when it fined the Los Angeles Clippers $30 million, suspended owner Steve Ballmer for a year and stripped the team of five future first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 for "violating the salary cap circumvention rules."

"The investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization, a prior offender of the salary cap circumvention rules," the league said in a press release. Additionally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was "deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations" of NBA rules.

In addition to the aforementioned penalties, the league also suspended Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker without pay for one year and suspended Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank without pay for six months, ordered Kawhi Leonard to pay $700,000 "in connection with his violations" and banned Leonard's uncle and business manager, Dennis Robertson from "conducting business or otherwise engaging with NBA teams and their affiliates on behalf of or with respect to any player, employee, or other league or team personnel" for five years.

The Clippers subsequently released a scathing statement saying they "vehemently reject" the NBA's findings and will "vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us." The Clippers characterized the investigation, conducted by a law firm at the NBA's behest, as "heavily biased" and "seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence."

Now that the investigation is complete, let's take a look at some interesting aspects you may have missed:

Aspiration wasn't the only company involved

By now, everyone who has followed this story is familiar with the now-bankrupt company Aspiration, which was at the center of this scandal. However, that was not the only company involved. The investigation found that the Clippers "initiated, facilitated and induced Boingo, Daktronics and Lockton to enter into agreements with Mr. Leonard."

Boingo is a provider of wireless and other communications networks, Daktronics is a manufacturer of scoreboards and video displays and Lockton is an insurance brokerage. Here's more from the summary report prepared by Wachtell Lipton:

"In early July 2020, within a month of Ms. Zucker connecting Mr. Robertson with Boingo, Daktronics, and Lockton, Mr. Leonard signed (on the same day) multi-year, multi-million dollar endorsement agreements with two of the companies. By the end of August 2020, he had signed a similar endorsement agreement with the third company. By early September 2020, Mr. Leonard had received payments under each of these three endorsement agreements. "The total due to Mr. Leonard under the Boingo, Daktronics, and Lockton agreements was $18 million. All $18 million was paid to Mr. Leonard by August 2021."

And more from Wachtell Lipton:

"The highly unusual nature of these three endorsement agreements with Mr. Leonard caused investigators to question why each company entered into them. The investigative record supplies the answer: because the Clippers initiated, facilitated, and induced these companies to enter into agreements with Mr. Leonard through the prospect of lucrative business arrangements with the Clippers."

Clippers acquiesced to Robertson's demands

Just months after Leonard signed with the Clippers in 2019, Robertson began pressuring the organization to help his nephew generate additional off-court income. In fact, Robertson stated that he wanted at least $10 million per year for Leonard, and he made the demands to Ballmer, Frank and Zucker.

Here, via Wachtell Lipton's summary, are some of the notes that Frank took in March of 2020:

"Mr. Robertson complained to Mr. Ballmer that Ms. Zucker was making "introductions" for "bull**** deals," and that 'I [Mr. Robertson] cant [sic] wait on [Ms. Zucker] - I have to get paid.'" "Mr. Ballmer responded by telling Mr. Robertson that he and Clippers' personnel were all 'collective workers to try to help [Mr. Leonard] achieve his financial goals,' and Ms. Zucker assured Mr. Robertson that Mr. Ballmer would 'follow through on his promise.'" Mr. Robertson requested a '3-6 month[] plan' for more lucrative introductions from the Clippers, a list of '5-6 companies' in the 'pipeline' for 'potential introductions,' and more frequent and consistent communication from Ms. Zucker."

Furthermore, Wachtell Lipton found "hundreds of instances in which the team paid for personal air and ground travel, accommodations, gifts, and tickets" for Robertson and other members of Leonard's family "without then properly deducting the amounts of these expenditures from Mr. Leonard's pay (as it was required to do by CBA rules)."

While the investigation found that the "aggregate financial value of these expense payments was only a fraction of the amounts" Leonard received from his endorsement agreements with Aspiration, Boingo, Daktronics and Lockton, "it was nonetheless substantial."

Why Zucker got a more severe punishment than Frank

Gillian Zucker, the Clippers' president of business operations, was suspended without pay for one year, while Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, was suspended without pay for six months. Why?

Wachtell Lipton's summary report stated that, "Ms. Zucker made several statements that proved inconsistent with contemporaneous documents, other witness statements, and the broader chronology of events, professed a lack of recollection on important issues, placed responsibility on subordinates, and offered inconsistent renditions of facts in separate interviews."

Conversely, Frank "openly discussed with investigators his conduct from the relevant time period, recalled details of key events, took responsibility for the actions of subordinates, and was generally consistent across his interviews."

In other words, Zucker lied and Frank did not. Additionally, the investigation found that Zucker had personal relationships with two of the companies that signed Leonard to endorsement deals at the Clippers' behest

"Ms. Zucker had personal relationships at two of the companies. At one, her husband was chair of the board of directors during the relevant time period, and she also had a 30-year working relationship with that company's CEO. At another, Ms. Zucker had a longstanding relationship with the company's president (the person who signed the company's endorsement deal with Mr. Leonard), and she recommended him as "really good people" in an email to an internal colleague charged with the process of securing services for the Clippers in this area."

Finally, Zucker was the one who "initiated and facilitated Mr. Leonard's endorsement agreement with Aspiration."