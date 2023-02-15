NBA super agent Rich Paul is launching a new sportswear brand in a partnership with New Balance. The new clothing line will be called Klutch Athletics.

Paul states that his goal will be to create training attire that is "functional and stylish."

"There's a gap right now that we can fill," Paul said in a press release on Wednesday. "We've seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we're focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation."

According to the press release, Klutch Athletics' apparel will charge $40 for t-shirts and $120 for hoodies. Items will begin hitting shelves in select stores and be available online beginning on April 27.

"Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete. We always strive to take a differentiated approach — this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand," New Balance chief marketing officer Chris Davis added.

Paul founded the Klutch Sports Group back in 2012 and represents several of the NBA's top stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox.

While Paul has served as James' agent for many years, James likely won't be wearing any Klutch Athletics apparel anytime soon. The Los Angeles Lakers star signed has been with Nike since he graduated from high school in 2003 and inked a lifetime deal with the brand in 2015.