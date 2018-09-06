Richard DeVos, longtime owner of Orlando Magic, dies at age 92
DeVos owned the Magic since 1991
Longtime Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos died Thursday at age 92. DeVos had owned the team for nearly their entire history, purchasing the franchise in 1991, two years after they played their first NBA game. Via NBA.com/Magic:
Richard M. DeVos, co-founder of Amway, died peacefully at his home in Ada, Michigan, surrounded by family, on September 6, 2018. He was 92. The cause of death was complications from an infection.
Perhaps best known as an inspiring, motivational leader and pioneer of the famous Amway direct selling method that offered individuals the opportunity to build businesses of their own, Mr. DeVos also was senior chairman of the Orlando Magic NBA franchise and a generous philanthropist with his late wife, Helen.
The DeVos family purchased the Orlando Magic in September 1991. The Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. The Magic have won five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) and had seven 50-plus win seasons, while capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. In 2016, Mr. DeVos was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.
Richard DeVos' son, Dan DeVos is currently the chairman of the Magic, a role he took over in 2011, after Richard split ownership up between his children. Per the Magic's website, the younger DeVos is responsible for many of the day-to-day tasks of NBA ownership, including "representing ownership in various business and public relations activities while working closely with the Magic's CEO on the business and basketball operations."
