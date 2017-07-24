Richard Jefferson defends Kyrie Irving for requesting a trade

Richard Jefferson found out about the trade request from Kyrie Irving just like the rest of us did, through the media. The majority of the reports related to Irving's trade request have been that his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, including LeBron James, are stunned by his decision. However, Jefferson had a different viewpoint.

He saw Irving's trade request and understood. Jefferson defended Irving, on his podcast, because of the lack of stability he has faced throughout his career. Irving has had multiple coaching and front office changes while seeing the team remove him as the face of the franchise for LeBron James. Then, with the constant drama that surrounds a team that has LeBron, it makes sense why Irving would get frustrated.

Richard Jefferson, finding out about the Kyrie trade report live on the @RoadTrippinPod: pic.twitter.com/WZxS2Tn05G — Carter Rodríguez (@Carter_Shade) July 24, 2017

"This is what I will say about this, and by the time this gets out, whenever we air this in a few days: I don't know. I don't think that there's a power struggle, like, with LeBron and Kyrie, Kev. I think Kyrie is a hyper-intelligent kid. Really, really smart. Doesn't get enough credit for how smart he is, and I think seeing that the franchise is in flux, seeing Griff leave, the amount of coaches . . . I think Kyrie has had a much tougher time in this stretch of the organization than anyone ever wanted to ever really fully- he's the number one pick right after LeBron, then he has three different coaches, then LeBron comes back, now there's trade rumors, now its 'LeBron's leaving'. It's like, at some point in time, anybody would want some sort of stability. Even if it's the unknown, and I'm not saying - I don't know if he asked to be traded, I don't know this. But I will say that he's had a tougher time if you look at, from start to where we are right now, of the ups and downs of a franchise more than most. Even though we've been successful, and even though we've won a championship and he's been an All-Star, there's still a so much of a wave, and to be like 'Yo, we're going to sit here for a whole year on whether or not LeBron's coming back.' That's gotta be tough on anybody, everybody."

Usually when players demand a trade the last people to defend them are teammates, but as a longtime veteran maybe Jefferson sees it a little differently. He knows what Irving has gone through in his career and he's right that the lack of stability has to be exhausting.

Maybe, after everything has passed over, Jefferson can have Irving back on his podcast and they can clear the air on why he asked for a trade.