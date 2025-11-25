Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox says he's running for a legislative seat in the Bahamas. The basketball player-turned-actor, who was born in Canada and raised in the Bahamas, shared a lengthy post on social media on Monday, detailing the main points of his platform ahead of next year's general election.

"You've shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise," Fox wrote in his post. "I share that vision. And I'm stepping forward today because we cannot wait any longer to realize a Bahamas that we all envision is possible."

Fox, 56, was raised in the Bahamas before transferring to a high school in Indiana to further his basketball career. He played college basketball at the University of North Carolina before being drafted 24th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1991 NBA Draft. Fox spent six seasons with the Celtics before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in 1997. Over seven seasons with the Lakers, Fox was a member of three championship teams before retiring in 2004 after 13 years in the league.

After retiring he turned to acting, and has been involved in several business ventures. Now, he's trying his hand at a political career.

"As a candidate and as a leader for the Bahamas I will demand transparency, honesty, integrity while demanding a level of excellence from all of us," Fox wrote. "This is bigger than party politics. This is the Bahamas versus the world. Imagine a nation where every Bahamian feels secure, safe, empowered, and proud. Where opportunity flows, innovation thrives, and our people shape the world from home."

Though he lives in Los Angeles, Fox has a residence in the Bahamas. He's also been an ambassador since 2022 for the country, where he assists in the development of sports.