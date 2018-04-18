Rip Hamilton on Kawhi Leonard-Spurs saga: Gregg Popovich 'thought he was a Tim Duncan'

Here's the update on the Kawhi Leonard situation: No one really knows what's going on in the Kawhi Leonard situation. The NBA star is still being listed on Spurs' injury reports as rehabbing his quadricep injury, and he still isn't appearing at Spurs' games. Coach Gregg Popovich seems to be disgruntled with Leonard and his "group," as the Spurs continue to struggle without their best player.

In spite of all of the this, the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps reported on Wednesday that "the relationship between Popovich and Leonard, multiple sources say, remains strong." He then cites LaMarcus Aldridge as an example of Popovich salvaging situations that can't be salvaged.

Richard Hamilton joined CBS Sports HQ, and he concurred with Bontemps' Aldridge comparison, although he isn't sure things are quite so simple moving forward due to a misdiagnosis, not only by Spurs' doctors on Leonard's quad, but also by Popovich on his mentality.

"Like the reports [were] earlier: His injury was misdiagnosed. He is not a Tim Duncan. Pop thought he was a Tim Duncan. Pop thought he was a Manu Ginobili or a Tony Parker or a guy that's pretty much going to do whatever the organization tell[s] him to do. So now when he went out and got a second opinion and found out that it was not the injury that they thought it was now ... he's taking it in his own hands and saying now I gotta look out for myself ... I got my own medical staff that's looking over my injury and when I'm right [I'll] come back and play."

When asked if Leonard would be back to play to play with the Spurs, Hamilton cited Popovich's malleability as a coach as the reason we'll still see him in silver and black.

"I think so, because just look at how Pop handled the LaMarcus Aldridge situation last year when LaMarcus said 'Hey I want to be traded I'm not getting enough touches I don't feel ... as great as I was in Portland from an offensive standpoint and getting my touches where I want it.' Pop went ahead and said: 'Alright you know what? We're gonna get you the ball where you like it at' so LaMarcus Aldridge is having a great year this year so I think they'll mend things and come back and be ready to play."

As stressful as things have been for the Spurs, they still have basketball to play. Game 3 between the Spurs and the Warriors will tip-off on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, as the Spurs try to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole against Golden State.