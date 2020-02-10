Rising rookie Ja Morant records first career triple-double to lead surging Grizzlies to win over Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies just keep on winning and on Sunday night they improved their record to 27-26 with a 106-99 win over the Washington Wizards. After a 6-16 start, they're 21-10 since early December, and the main catalyst behind their success is their star rookie point guard, Ja Morant.

Thanks to Zion Williamson's long-term absence with a knee injury, Morant has become the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year, and he improved his case against the Wizards. Finishing with 27 points -- the second-best scoring night of his career -- 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Morant recorded his first career triple-double while leading his team to victory.

While statistical marks like triple-doubles are cool and deserve to be celebrated, what's even more impressive is the way Morant dominated the fourth quarter to make sure his team won the game. He put up 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the fourth alone, as the Grizzlies outscored the Wizards 26-14 in the frame. All quarter long he was in full control, picking the Wizards' lackluster defense apart with passes and drives into the lane. Then, with less than a minute to play, he drained a deep 3 to seal the win.

Even though he's just a rookie, the fact that Morant took over down the stretch really isn't much of a surprise. He's fourth in the league in fourth-quarter scoring, averaging 7.6 points on 55.8 percent shooting. The only players who score more than him in the fourth are James Harden, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo; that's two MVPs and one of the best young point guards in the league.

With his elite skills and athleticism, Morant was always going to be a good player, but the leadership and production he's already providing in the clutch show he has what it takes to be a true star in this league.