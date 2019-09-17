RJ Barrett earns more points with Knicks fans by revealing who he wants to posterize in his rookie season
The rookie names Kristaps Porzingis as the player he wants to dunk on during a recent AMA session
RJ Barrett is proving his allegiance to the New York Knicks with each passing day. His latest show of loyalty came during an AMA (ask me anything) session with Bleacher Report where he responded to fan questions, and named former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis as the player he most wants to dunk on.
Interestingly enough, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft didn't name who he actually wants to posterize, which must mean that he wants to throw a dunk down on an all-time great. Either way, throwing Porzingis' name out there is a smart move by Barrett given the fresh wound Knicks fans are recovering from after the big man demanded a trade out of New York last season.
The Knicks play the Mavericks early in the season at Dallas on Nov. 8, and then host them at Madison Square Garden a week later on Nov. 14. If Barrett really wants to show Knicks fans he's loyal to the brand, he'll not only posterize Porzingis, but wait until the home game to do it in front of what will surely be a packed house full of booing Knicks fans to show Porzingis how they really feel about him leaving.
