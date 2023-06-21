Dereck Lively II stands out in the 2023 NBA Draft class, both literally and figuratively as a 7-foot-1 defensive menace. In a modern NBA that prioritizes versatility and perimeter prowess, true centers have been devalued. But Lively is so gifted as a shot-blocker that he is expected to be picked in the first round of Thursday's NBA Draft anyway.

Lively earned ACC All-Freshman, All-Defense and All-Tournament honors while blocking 2.4 shots per game in his lone season at Duke, and he also shot 65.8% from the floor for good measure. While there isn't much diversity to Lively's offensive game at this stage in his career, he can dominate a game on the other side of the floor.

In a February Duke win over rival North Carolina, Lively blocked a whopping eight shots and grabbed 14 rebounds while dominating the paint and holding his own against UNC star center Armando Bacot. It was the type of performance that showed why he was the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. Though it took time for Lively to adjust to the college game while playing for a young team with a first-year coach, Lively developed into one of the most important players for a team that won the ACC Tournament.

No other freshman in the country blocked more shots than Lively, who finished ninth among all players in blocks per game despite logging just 20.6 minutes per game. Now, he is poised to be one of the only true centers to hear his name called in the first round of the draft.

"Being able to know that my game translates well to the next level, this is not the time to mess around and take your foot off the gas," Lively says in Road To The Draft Presented by Jeep. "There are a lot of other people trying to steal your spot. This is where the best of the best come. This is where you find out who you really can be."

Dereck Lively II scouting report

Lively was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. He had something of a quiet one-and-done season at Duke, which was impacted by injury. The 19-year-old is a high-ceiling prospect due to his bounciness, rim protection, galloping frame and long-term shooting potential. He's considered one of the best bargains and potential boom picks outside of the top 10. — Matt Norlander

Pro Comparison

A blend of Brook Lopez and Jaxson Hayes

Height

7-foot-1

Weight

230 pounds

Facts and Stats

Averaged 5.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 2.4 bpg with 72.1 two-point percentage

Named to All-ACC Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team

Strengths

Rim-running big who is well-conditioned and eats up space quickly

Good help-defense instincts and a defender who has the capacity to guard 2-5 if he puts all his tools together

Look out up top! Lively is an alley-oop threat at almost all times

Weaknesses