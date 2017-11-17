Robert Covington’s Restructure and Extension is Official

RoCo just got paid, it’s Friday night(ish)

In the team’s release on the move, Bryan Colangelo said:

Robert Covington is a prime example of what hard work, dedication and commitment can lead to. Rob’s growth as a player on both ends of the floor makes him one of the most versatile and effective wings in the league, while his contributions of character and professionalism feature prominently in our evolving organizational culture. This extension is both well-deserved, and a really great story.

That last part hits the nail on the head. RoCo is one of the best stories in the NBA right now, and after being underpaid for his whole career the Sixers still got him on a pretty good deal without ripping him off. We’re in love with the RoCo.