Robert Parish says Paul Pierce is the best offensive player in Celtics history
Pierce is set to have his jersey retired on Sunday
Paul Pierce is already a legend in the minds of Boston Celtics fans, but on Sunday he will officially be recognized as such by the organization when it raises his No. 34 to the rafters.
Ahead of the big event, the Celtics hosted a dinner for Pierce, which was attended by many members of the Celtics family, both past and present. Former Celtic great Robert Parish was one of those in attendance, and while speaking to the media made an interesting comment.
According to Parish, Pierce is the greatest offensive player in Celtics history.
Parish's comment:
"I just feel like Paul was more creative. He was the better scorer than say Larry or John Havlicek. I think Havlicek and Larry and Paul were probably the best offensive players that the Celtics ever had. I think Paul tops that list, in my opinion."
Parish -- who also has his number (00) retired by the Celtics -- was himself a very strong offensive player, and in 14 seasons with the Celtics played with plenty of great players -- including Larry Bird.
It's certainly an interesting opinion to see Pierce as the best of the bunch, considering Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the league, let alone the Celtics. But as with all of these discussions, it's difficult to truly compare players of such different eras.
