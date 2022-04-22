The Boston Celtics are close to becoming whole again. Star defensive center Robert Williams III is close to a return and could potentially play in Game 3 of Boston's series against the Brooklyn Nets, Shams Charania reports. Williams has been out since March 27 with a torn meniscus, but reports had indicated throughout the end of the regular season and early postseason that he was trending in the right direction. The final decision on when Williams will return will be based on how he feels day-to-day.

Williams obviously isn't the only significant player set to return in this series. Nets trade deadline acquisition Ben Simmons is positioned to make his debut in Game 4 of the series now that he is pain-free and will have scrimmaged several times. Simmons has dealt with a back injury since being acquired from Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal for James Harden.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Simmons has not once played this season. Williams has, and was perhaps the best defensive player on a team that includes Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Boston's decision to move him off the ball and turn him into a rover at the power forward spot defensively changed their entire season. The Celtics signed Williams to a four-year contract extension in the offseason, and he has rewarded them with career highs in every major category.

When Williams returns, the Celtics will have their entire roster available to them. That's a terrifying prospect considering they already lead the Nets 2-0 in the first round. With Khris Middleton injured, a path is clearing for Boston to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. If Williams is his old self when he comes back, the Celtics would figure to be heavy favorites to come out of the East.