Robin Lopez fined $25,000 for epic tirade following ejection in Bulls-Heat game
Lopez shouted an impressive string of expletives as he walked off the floor, and he pays for it
Update: The NBA fined Lopez $25,000 on Friday for "verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.
It's been a frustrating season in Chicago, with the Bulls headed for their worst record in over a decade. Following Wednesday night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Bulls are now 24-51 on the season, and have lost seven games in a row. All of that losing is tough for any player, but especially a veteran like Robin Lopez.
And it appeared that all of Lopez's frustration boiled over early in the fourth quarter. After being ejected for picking up two technical fouls. Lopez absolutely lost it as he made his way off the floor. Yelling expletives, pointing at the referees, making gestures, it was all there.
Look, sometimes when you get ejected you just need to get your money's worth, and Lopez certainly did that here. In fact he probably actually cost himself some extra money, because there's no way he's not getting fined for this tirade.
But at least when he's writing the check, he can proud in knowing he submitted an all-time response to getting ejected.
