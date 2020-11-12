Russell Westbrook's tenure with the Houston Rockets may be coming to an end. The nine-time All-Star wants out of Houston, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, leaving the Rockets in a tenuous position with just over a month until games begin for the 2020-21 season.

Westbrook was traded to the Rockets before last season, and averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 57 games. The Rockets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, which was followed by Stephen Silas replacing Mike D'Antoni as the team's coach and general manager Daryl Morey leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday indicating that Westbrook and James Harden had "expressed concern" about the Rockets' direction, and now it has appeared to have led to a trade request from Westbrook.