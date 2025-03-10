The always polarizing, occasionally infuriating issue of NBA stat-padding emerges from dormancy every few months to gnash its sharpened teeth at basketball purists.

Russell Westbrook was famously accused of such chicanery when he averaged a triple-double (the first time), as he consistently snatched rebounds off missed free throws as his big men boxed out to clear the path. Once upon a time, stat-padding legend Tyree Ricardo Davis (better known as Ricky) attempted to secure the final rebound of his triple-double in the waning seconds of a win by intentionally missing on his own basket. Even former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 10th rebound rescinded two years ago for attempting a similar ruse against the Wizards as his attempt, which he rebounded himself, was not shot "with the intent to score a field goal."

This brief history lesson serves as background for the recent news that dynamic Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson will miss 10 to 14 days with a sprained left ankle, per ESPN's Shams Charania. While the injury did not occur as Thompson attempted to rebound his own miss, it's fair to assume that the primary reason he was still in the Rockets' 146-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was that he was one rebound shy of a triple-double.

With just under six minutes left in the game and the Rockets leading 129-94, Thompson raised up for a pull-up jumper in the lane and landed on the foot of Pelicans center Karlo Matković. After limping back on defense, Thompson was subbed out of the game and headed straight to the locker room.

Thompson finished with 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and one significant ankle sprain. He should be particularly peeved with teammate Jabari Smith Jr., who gathered the rebound on a missed Trey Murphy III free throw on the previous possession that he could have easily let fall to Thompson.

Leaving players in blowouts to reach statistical milestones is nothing new, and it will happen as long as compensation is tied to performance. While this one might seem unnecessary, it's not like there were 30 seconds left in the game. Having one of your best players on the floor with six minutes left in the fourth quarter -- no matter how far you're ahead -- can't really be considered coaching malpractice.

No matter the circumstances, this is a serious blow to the Rockets. The 22-year-old Thompson is having a breakout second season, showcasing freakish athleticism while becoming essential to Houston on both ends of the floor. While his season stats are impressive -- 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists per night -- he's really taken off since permanently entering the starting lineup just before Christmas. From Dec. 23, he's averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 55% shooting in nearly 38 minutes per game.

Beyond the numbers, however, Thompson provides incredible versatility for Rockets coach Ime Udoka. His size, rebounding prowess and defensive tenacity allow him to play forward, while his ball-handling skills and vision have made him a more than adequate replacement at point guard as Fred VanVleet has missed 15 of the last 16 games.

The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference as recently as Feb. 1, the Rockets have slipped to No. 5 and hold a three-game lead over the sixth-place Warriors, who have won nine of their last 10. If Thompson is out for the full two weeks, he'll miss eight games that could prove costly in terms of playoff seeding.