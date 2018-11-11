Rockets and Carmelo Anthony discussing his role, future with team, per report

Carmelo Anthony did not play in the Houston Rockets' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night due to an illness, but according to multiple reports, there are more serious problems between him and the team. Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday night that Anthony and the team were "discussing his role."

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

A short time later, Shams Charania added that the illness may not have been so real, while saying that the Rockets are "seriously weighing" Anthony's roster situation.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are seriously weighing his roster situation. Sides ruled him out tonight in San Antonio due to "illness" — after he practiced fully with team Friday, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2018

When the Houston Rockets made the decision to sign Carmelo Anthony after his buyout this summer, the move was widely panned by fans and analysts alike. Anthony is nowhere near the player he used to be, and seemed to take an especially big step back last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His regression offensively, coupled with the fact that he's never been a great defender, made it hard to figure how he'd help replace the likes of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

Through the first few weeks of the season, it's clear that those who were down on the signing were right. Anthony has played in 10 games for the Rockets this season, starting two of them, and is once again struggling on both ends of the floor. He's shooting just 40.5 percent from the field overall and 32.8 percent from 3-point land. It hasn't helped that the Rockets are off to a 4-7 start following their loss to the Spurs.

While neither report goes so far as to say what these discussions mean, it's hard to come to any other conclusion besides the Rockets considering waiving Anthony. Given how he's played this season it's hard to fathom another team giving up any assets to acquire him, and it's unlikely either side would be happy with a benching. For what it's worth the New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the team isn't planning on letting Anthony go, but in any case, it seems a big change is coming to the relationship between Anthony and the Rockets.