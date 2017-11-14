Rockets at Raptors live stream, time, odds, TV: How to watch NBA games on FuboTV
The Rockets are tied for the first seed in the West, while the Raptors are trying to hit their stride
How to watch Rockets vs. Raptors
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Toyota Center -- Houston
TV: NBAtv (check local listings)
Live stream: fuboTV
SportsLine odds: HOU (-6.5)
The Houston Rockets are looking to continue their red-hot start to 2017 with a win over the Toronto Raptors at home. Sitting at 11-3 and tied for first in the West with the Warriors, the Rockets have looked formidable out the gate. James Harden seems to be adding something different he's doing well every night, and the team isn't even at full strength. The Raptors are still looking to find their footing, sitting at 7-5 in the East, but they're still adjusting to a new offense. That grace period, however, is drawing to a close. Frustration is beginning to set in.
The Raptors lost 95-94 to the Celtics on Sunday in a tight battle that ultimately came down to just a few possessions that involved poor judgement. Now going up against the Rockets, they'll have to jump from one conference leader to another. It's no easy feat for a struggling team, but if DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry find their stride the Raptors can keep up with the exceptional shooting of the Rockets. The East is shaking out to be a bit more competitive than people expected this season, so as we approach midseason, the Raptors need to find a rhythm soon.
