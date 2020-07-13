Watch Now: Breakdown: Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For Coronavirus ( 7:33 )

When the NBA decided it would play out the remainder of the 2019-20 season in a bubble, the league began putting in place an extensive guide of health and safety protocols in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Each player was provided this 113-page document that outlines the different phases the NBA would go through before getting to the actual games, beginning July 30. Part of that plan was requiring each of the 22 teams to quarantine for 48 hours after arriving at their hotels in Disney World. Once inside their hotel rooms, players and team members were not allowed to leave for any circumstances, with food being delivered to their doors for two days.

For the most part, every player understood that they would have to stay inside their rooms until the 48 hours was up. However, Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo reportedly missed that part. Upon arriving with the team in Orlando, the Brazilian-born forward left his room during the 48-hour window, and will now be required to quarantine for an additional eight days before resuming any basketball-related activities, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Caboclo didn't know he wasn't allowed to leave his room, despite every player competing in Orlando being informed of that prior to arriving to Disney World. It's unclear why Caboclo left, what he was doing or for how long, but his slip up will cost him an even longer time stuck in his hotel room.

While Caboclo won't be able to practice with the team for the next eight days, his quarantine should end right before Houston plays in its first scrimmage on July 24 against the Toronto Raptors. Before the hiatus, Caboclo only played in five games with the Rockets, while averaging just under six minutes after being traded in February from the Memphis Grizzlies.