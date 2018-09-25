Rockets' Carmelo Anthony open to possibly coming off bench: Whatever it takes to help win a championship

Carmelo Anthony famously shot down the possibility of coming off the bench last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he's shown himself more flexible in his new role with the Houston Rockets.

Rather than a sarcastic, "Who, me?" response when asked about coming off the bench for the Rockets during media day on Monday, Anthony was open to doing anything to help his team win.

"At the end of the day, we're all going to camp to figure out what works in order for this team to try to win a championship," Anthony said via ESPN. "If that time comes, we'll have that conversation. My goal is to go into training camp, be the best player I can be, be in the best shape I can be and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. That's all it is.

"All the questions of coming off the bench, I don't want to answer those questions at the end of the day. Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, that's what's going to be done."

Anthony posted career-lows with the Thunder last season in points per game, field-goal percentage and minutes played, but the 34-year-old remains confident he can help Houston get over the hump.

Anthony says the conversation about whether he will or won't come off the bench in Houston has yet to be had. Head coach Mike D'Antoni said he first wants to see how his team meshes once camp begins.

"We'll see how it fits," D'Antoni said. "I don't know how they play together, they fit together. We have a great analytics team that will help [in addition to] gut feel. We do a lot of it scientifically, that this is the best way to go."

Anthony was traded from OKC to the Atlanta Hawks, where he was bought out of the final year of his contract. He signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal with Houston this offseason, joining a Rockets team that had an NBA-best 65 wins in the regular season, but failed to reach the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.