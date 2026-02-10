Two streaking Western Conference teams will square off on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Houston Rockets. L.A. (25-27) has won six of its last nine and is coming off a 115-96 Sunday victory over Minnesota. Houston (32-19) is also 6-3 over its last nine, with its last contest being a Saturday win over Oklahoma City, 112-106. Darius Garland (toe) remains out and won't make his Clippers debut.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. The teams split their two matchups earlier this season, with the home team winning each. The latest Clippers vs. Rockets odds list Houston as the 8.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 210.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Clippers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Clippers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Rockets spread Rockets -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Clippers vs. Rockets over/under: 210.5 points Clippers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -304, Clippers +244 Clippers vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Clippers vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Rockets vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Clippers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (210.5 points). The model takes into account prior matchups, and each of the last five meetings between these two have eclipsed the total. It's worth noting that all five of those had a higher O/U than 210.5, as the five averaged 233.4 combined points. Three of the last four Clippers road games have gone over, and with the team trading away All-Defensive member, Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles is nowhere near as stout defensively.

Two players are projected to top 20 points in scoring, while another eight players score more than 9 points. Given that, and the spread trends with these squads, SportsLine's model has the total being eclipsed by double-digits. The model has the Over (210.5) hitting in 67.6% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Rockets vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Rockets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.