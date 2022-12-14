Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was back on the bench for his team's 111-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night after missing a game due to the death of his father, NBA great Paul Silas. The win was the second straight for the Rockets, who have shown some growth this season, despite the fact that they currently sit at the bottom of the standings in the competitive Western Conference.

Though his heart was heavy upon his return, Silas was happy to be back doing what he loves to do. In difficult times, basketball can serve as a solid distraction.

"It was definitely great to be back," Silas said after the game, via ESPN. "I love these guys. I love this team. I kind of didn't want the game to end because now it's like real life starts up again."

Even though he was still grieving, Silas felt that getting back on the sideline and coaching his team would be the best way to honor his father.

"I don't know if it makes it easier or not, but my dad was a coach and he would tell me to coach," Silas said. "Get your butt out there and coach. So that's what I did."

Paul Silas left quite the basketball legacy behind. He spent 16 years as an NBA player, winning three championships, two with the Boston Celtics and one with the Seattle SuperSonics. He was a two-time All-Star and a five-time All-Defensive player during his playing career which spanned five teams over nearly two decades. He then spent well over a decade as a coach in the league, and served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul was very well liked and respected throughout his basketball career, as evidenced by the outpouring of support, kind words and tributes that have poured in since his passing. Stephen is doing his best to follow in his father's footsteps, both on and off the court.

"I'm very proud to be my dad's son," Stephen Silas said. "I'm very proud that people see him in me. And I want that to continue. Whenever it is my time comes, I want people to say the same things that they said about him over the last couple of days about [me]. And hopefully they'll do that."