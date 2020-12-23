The Houston Rockets are in the midst of dealing with a possible coronavirus spread within the organization. A group of players, including point guard John Wall and rookie forward Jae'Sean Tate, were sent home from practice Wednesday after rookie KJ Martin tested positive for the virus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wall and DeMarcus Cousins both tested negative for COVID-19, but there were reports surfacing that the two were expected to miss the season opener Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to coronavirus contact tracing, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wall, Cousins, Martin and a few other Rockets players were getting haircuts away from the team facility, which is why contact tracing was initiated by the team, according to Wojnarowski. Martin is expected to get tested again to confirm the positive test result.

In addition to that potential spread, there's a possibility that James Harden could miss the first game of the season as well. The NBA and the Rockets are investigating a video that shows Harden partying maskless at a strip club in Houston. If the video is deemed to be recent, then Harden would have violated the league's coronavirus protocols and be required to quarantine for a period of time.

A few days ago, Rockets' Ben McLemore tested positive for COVID-19, and he's been isolating at home, per Wojnarowski. McLemore hasn't been with the team since he tested positive, and will be out for the season opener.

