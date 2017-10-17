Rockets' D'Antoni promises to have James Harden or Chris Paul on floor 'at all times'

For all of the excitement about the Houston Rockets' big summer -- highlighted by their acquisition of Chris Paul -- there has been some concern about how CP3 would fit with James Harden.

Both stars are used to running the show for their respective teams and having the ball in their hands nearly every time down the floor. Now, of course, they'll have to split those duties for the Rockets, and that could take some time to figure out.

In order to help ease the transition, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni sat down with the two All-Stars and sketched out a plan for their playing time down to the minute. One of either Paul or Harden will be on the floor at all times, with each having plenty of time to run the team by themselves. In all, D'Antoni figures they'll play about 18 minutes a night together. Via ESPN:

Meanwhile, D'Antoni hauled Paul and Harden into his office and laid out the specifics of their workload. Paul will log 32 to 33 minutes and Harden 34 minutes a night. "I will have a Hall of Fame point guard on the floor at all times, I promise you that," D'Antoni says. Paul will come out of the game after five minutes of the first quarter, earlier than at any other point in his career. Harden, who prefers to play the entire first quarter, will now have to take a seat with two and a half or three minutes left. By D'Antoni's estimation, Paul and Harden will play 18 minutes together, including the final five of every game. That requires Harden to sit for the first four minutes of the final quarter. "I already know there will be times (when the game is close) and James will be saying, 'This is bulls--t, I gotta be in there,'" D'Antoni says, laughing. "And I'm gonna say, 'I don't know what to tell you. We talked about this.'"

Getting out ahead of this potential issue and sitting down with his two stars to explain everything is a smart move by D'Antoni. Of course, this might not be exactly how it goes every night because of certain game situations as well as potential blowouts. Still, it's good for Paul and Harden to know what to expect from their coach.

The decreased workload should benefit both players as well. While they'll both still end up playing about the same amount of minutes as they did last season, the pressure of having to carry their teams night in and night out will be reduced. That should help keep each of them fresher for the postseason.