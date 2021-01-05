DeMarcus Cousins is not exactly new to the practice of getting ejected. When he played for the Golden State Warriors, he was even ejected from a game that he did not play in. He's racked up 136 career technical fouls, and if he continues at that pace, will retire among the all-time leaders in the statistic.

If there was any hope that years of dealing with injuries might humble Cousins and calm him down a bit, that hope has now been extinguished. Cousins, playing in just his third game with the Houston Rockets, managed to get ejected after playing only three minutes. The first technical foul came when he gave Willie Cauley-Stein an unnecessary shove.

The second came minutes later. Cousins drove to the basket for an easy layup, and when he complained about not getting a foul call, the officials hit him with a second technical and kicked him out of the game.

Amazingly, this is still one of the longest stretches of Cousins' career between ejections. He had not been ejected from a game since March 31, 2019, though missing the entire 2019-20 regular season has something to do with that 21-month gap. In terms of games played, that gap was only 17 games long.

Cousins was playing well before the ejection. He posted four points, three rebounds and two blocks before getting tossed. Considering his minimum salary, the Rockets would be thrilled to get that kind of production on a per-minute basis. They just need Cousins to contain his emotions so that they get it over more than three minutes of playing time.