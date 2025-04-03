Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks has reached the suspension limit for technical fouls after picking up his 16th of the season on Wednesday for kicking Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton in the groin.

Just a few minutes into the game, Brooks posted Sexton up on the block and tried to spin into a turnaround jumper. Sexton had other ideas, however, and knocked the ball away as Brooks was going up. After losing the ball, Brooks flailed his limbs, in a theatrical manner to try and draw a foul. Instead, he kicked the ball and then Sexton.

The result was a double whammy: a turnover for the kicked ball violation and a technical for the unnecessary contact to Sexton.

Brooks is never hesitant to voice his opinion to the officials or mix it up with opposing players -- he was ejected from the Rockets' win over the Phoenix Suns a few days ago after a scuffle with Kevin Durant -- and is regularly among the league leaders in technicals. In fact, he's reached double figures in that category in five consecutive seasons, with a career-high 18 in 2023.

Under NBA rules, once a player reaches 16 technical fouls during the regular season, that triggers an automatic one-game suspension. They will face an additional one-game suspension for every two technicals after that. Brooks will be suspended for the Rockets' next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday unless the league decides to rescind this technical.

If Brooks is indeed sidelined against the Western Conference-leading Thunder, that would be a big loss for the Rockets, who are still battling for playoff seeding. Entering Wednesday night, the Rockets were two games ahead of the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the West.

And for all his antics, Brooks remains one of the toughest perimeter defenders in the league, and the Thunder's offense would be difficult to stop even if he was in the lineup.