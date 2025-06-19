Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The new deal will reportedly make Udoka one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches. Financial figures were not disclosed.

Udoka was originally hired by the Rockets back in 2023. He joined Houston after being suspended and fired by the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 campaign for violating multiple team rules.

Udoka is fresh off of leading the Rockets to a 52-win regular season and a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. It marked Houston's first playoff appearance since 2019-20 as the Rockets pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the opening round before being eliminated.

In his first two seasons with the franchise, Udoka has led the Rockets to two .500 or better seasons after going 22-60 in 2022-23.

According to Charania, the New York Knicks were interested in Udoka for their head coaching position, but the Rockets denied the interview request.

Houston has already been busy since being eliminated from postseason contention. The team signed center Steven Adams to a three-year, $39 million contract and has been linked to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in trade talks.