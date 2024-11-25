The Houston Rockets were upset by the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and Fred VanVleet pointed the finger at the officials. Literally. With four seconds remaining and the Rockets down by five points, VanVleet was whistled for an offensive foul and proceeded to point at every ref on the floor while offering some NSFW words. This earned him an ejection on Saturday and a fine two days later. Monday, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that the outburst will cost VanVleet $50,000. The NBA did not suspend VanVleet for the incident.

VanVleet was fined "for confronting and directing profane language toward the officiating staff near the conclusion of the Rockets' 104-98 loss," per the official press release.

VanVleet's frustration with the officials seemingly stemmed from the possession before his ejection, when he felt he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with the Rockets trailing by three. After the game, VanVleet told reporters that he could hear the Portland bench instructing Toumani Camara to intentionally foul with the Blazers trying to protect a three-point lead, and that he felt he anticipated Camara's contact by going into his shooting motion.

You can be the judge as to whether or not this was a natural shooting motion, but nonetheless, VanVleet didn't get the call.

Crew chief Courtney Kirkland told a pool repoter after the game that a foul should have been called on Camara, but that it would not have resulted in free throws for VanVleet as the contact occurred before he started his shooting motion.

"In live action, we felt that the defender stayed directly on the path of VanVleet during his attempted motion toward the basket," Kirkland said. "After video review, we see the defender did close space and did make contact with the hip of VanVleet and a foul should have been called. However, shots would not have been awarded on the play."

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report backed up Kirkland's assessment.

As for VanVleet's ejection, Kirkland confirmed what everyone could see: "VanVleet was ejected on one technical foul for his vulgar language and pointing at all three officials."