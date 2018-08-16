Rockets GM Daryl Morey: Stats prove LeBron James is the best player in NBA history by a 'big margin'

Who is the greatest player in NBA history? It's a question that has been debated for decades, and will continue to be discussed for many more to come. One reason that it's so hard to come up with a definitive answer, and why the question is also so interesting to discuss, is different people have different criteria. Some lean more on titles, others on stats, still others on personal impact on the game.

One heavy hitter in the stats department is ready to make his case. According to Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey -- long a proponent of increasing the use of statistical analysis -- LeBron James is the best player the league has ever seen, "by a bit of a big margin." Morey broke it down during a recent appearance on Dan Patrick's radio show. As transcribed by ESPN:

Talking Wednesday in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Morey said, "You look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time, and you basically break that down. You don't need all the numbers. You can watch as well and see that. "But if you basically isolate that and also look at the career he's had, frankly I think at this point it's become a bit of a big margin, actually, where he's come out ahead. I know that's a little controversial."

It's hard to argue with Morey's assessment that LeBron is the greatest of all time, which brings up another problem in this debate. Whether it's LeBron, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or whoever else you want to throw into the mix, there are a number of players who have almost ironclad cases to be the best.

In any case, it's certainly interesting to hear a GM say that a current player from another team is already the G.O.A.T.