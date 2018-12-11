Rockets GM Daryl Morey trolls Stephen Curry about moon landing conspiracy on Twitter
Morey makes it clear which side of the Apollo 11 conspiracy theory he falls on
The next time the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry just might pay a visit to the Johnson Space Center, where NASA offered to show him proof of the 1969 moon landing he suggested was a hoax.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, however, may have educated Curry before then.
Hours after a NASA spokesman promised to give the Warriors star a tour of the Space Center's lunar lab and show off moon rocks from the famed Apollo 11 mission, Morey has fired his own shot at Curry on Twitter. In an apparent attempt to troll the three-time NBA champion over his remarks this week about the moon landing likely never happening, the GM posted an old picture of NASA mission staff, with the caption: "Today we salute 400,000 people involved in faking six moon landings for keeping their mouths shut for 49 years."
Morey's jab came in response to Curry's appearance on The Ringer's "Winging It" podcast this week. Alongside other NBA players, the star point guard asked other guests whether "we ever been to the moon" and then agreed with them that America most likely hadn't, later doubling down on his belief that the 1969 mission was faked. His suggestion didn't include any discussion about the five other moon landings executed by NASA up until 1972.
The Athletic's Tim Kawakami said on Twitter that Morey is "clearly joking" in going after Curry, and he added that he's 95-percent sure Curry himself was joking when he mentioned the moon conspiracy theory on the podcast.
Aside from a retweet of NASA's invitation to tour the lunar lab, Curry has only spoken to Kawakami and other area tech reporters about the conspiracy craze, saying he's gotten "a lot of interesting feedback from some ex-NASA astronauts that I'm planning on having a conversation with."
