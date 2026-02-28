The Houston Rockets look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Miami Heat in a key NBA matchup on Saturday. Houston is coming off a 113-108 win at Orlando on Thursday, while Miami dropped a 124-117 decision at Philadelphia that same night. The Rockets (37-21), who are second in the Southwest Division, are 17-14 on the road this season. The Heat (31-29), who are second in the Southeast Division, are 17-11 on their home floor. Jabari Smith (ankle) is out for Houston, while Miami will be without Nikola Jovic (back) and Norman Powell (groin).

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Heat lead the all-time series 42-34, including wins in nine of the last 10 meetings. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Heat odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Rockets vs. Heat spread: Houston -3.5 at DraftKings Rockets vs. Heat over/under: 225.5 points Rockets vs. Heat money line: Houston -148, Miami +124 Rockets vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Heat streaming: Prime

Top Rockets vs. Heat predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Heat, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (225.5). The Over has hit in five of the past eight head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has hit in each of the past three Houston games, and in four of the last five Miami games. The Rockets are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Heat, meanwhile, are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Rockets' Kevin Durant to score 26.8 points on average and be one of five Houston players to score 12.5 or more points. The Heat's Tyler Herro, meanwhile, is projected to have 19.8 points as five Miami players score 10.7 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 233 points.

How to make Heat vs. Rockets picks

