Rockets invite Lizzo to dance alongside their Clutch City Dancers
Lizzo is a Houston native
Singer and rapper Lizzo attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center over the weekend, and made headlines when she put on her own performance as the home team's dancers moved to her hit song "Juice." The show got the attention of the Houston Rockets, who invited the eight-time Grammy nominee to the Toyota Center.
The team tweeted at the Houston native on Wednesday, telling Lizzo that she is welcome to join their dancing team.
"Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!" they wrote.
Lizzo responded to the Rockets invitation, saying, "I'll be there w/ bells on my booty" followed by a cowboy hat emoji.
The Timberwolves, who have claimed Lizzo as their own, were not as on board with the other team trying to grab her attention, however.
Minnesota responded to Houston's invitation with a message saying, "She's a Wolves fan. The thirst..." with a photo of Lizzo sipping a drink.
While at the Lakers-Timberwolves game last week, Lizzo also wanted to get the attention of Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns, who she jokingly called her "baby" and said she was rooting for, despite not knowing him.
She even remixed a lyric in her breakout hit "Truth Hurts" to say, "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves" rather than the original, "New man on the Minnesota Vikings."
No word yet on if Lizzo's alliance has completely shifted away from the Wolves with this new invitation from her hometown team.
