Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. isn't lacking for confidence, and Michael Jordan's 60th birthday on Friday provided Smith with an opportunity to express that confidence. When asked if he could currently beat the basketball legend in one-on-one by a reporter at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Smith didn't hold back.

"How old is he?" Smith asked. "He's not beating me right now, no. I'm gonna beat him ... Happy birthday, MJ. I'm beating you in one-on-one right now. For sure. A thousand percent."

Smith conceded that Jordan might be able to get a bucket or two against him, even at his advanced age, but he doubled down on his claim that he would win.

"He might make something … He's not beating me for sure," Smith said. "If a 60-year-old beat me, I need to hang it up."

You can see Smith's comments below:

Smith isn't the first current player to call out Jordan in such a manner. Last year, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant claimed that he would have "cooked" the six-time champion.

"I wish I would've played in his generation, though," Morant said regarding the Chicago Bulls legend. "Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had ... I would like to play against him. ... I would've cooked him, too.

"Nobody got more confidence than 12," Morant added. "I'm never go and say nobody going to beat me in one-on-one or anything."

Jordan has been retired from the NBA for over twenty years at this point, but he's still a greatness gauge used by the newer generations. If anything, he should take it as a compliment that he's still so relevant -- and revered -- in the game. But, knowing how competitive Jordan is, he's probably ready to lace them up and go at Smith.