Rockets' James Harden becomes 45th player to reach 20,000 points; how many could he finish his career with?

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen, and on Saturday evening he reached another major milestone in his career during the Houston Rockets' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mid-way through the second quarter, Harden brought the ball down the floor, and dribbled hard to his left off a screen from Isaiah Hartenstein. Stopping and putting the ball between his legs, he had Robert Covington off balance and leaning the wrong way, but paused for a second, as if to give his opponent a chance. Then, as soon as Covington was back in a set defensive stance, Harden went back between his legs the other way, sidestepped out of his reach and rained in one of his patented 3s.

With the bucket, Harden became the 45th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points.

𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁, @JHarden13 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟰𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 @NBAHistory 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀. pic.twitter.com/HRNmCuOkSL — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 11, 2020

At just 30 years old, he's the seventh youngest player to accomplish that feat and has plenty of time left in his career to reach even bigger milestones. But just how high can he climb on the all-time scoring list? It's a bit of a tricky question to consider because Harden is truly unlike any scorer we've ever seen.

He manipulates the game in such an incredible way, that to fans of opposing teams, it feels like borderline cheating. With his ability to shoot the three, his strength to absorb (and create) contact to get to the line and his passing ability which keeps help defenders at home, it's almost a shock when he doesn't rack up 30-plus points these days.

He's currently hovering around 38 points per game this season, which would give him a third straight scoring title -- no one has much of a chance to catch him -- and puts him in position to record the third-highest single-season scoring mark of all time. Wilt Chamberlain owns the top three, and his 50.4 points per game in 1962, and 44.8 points per game in 1963 are untouchable. But his 38.4 points per game mark in 1961 is in reach.

Assuming Harden maintains this scoring pace and taking into account a few missed games here and there, he should add about another 1,600 points this season as a rough estimate, which would put him around 23,600 heading into next season. Now, let's try to figure out where he goes from there.

Harden has always been an extremely durable player with no major injury concerns, can shoot the three and get to the line and the game is as offensive friendly as it's ever been. As such, it seems reasonable that he can maintain somewhat of a similar pace for the next four or five seasons. To be conservative, let's say he plays an average of 77 games per season, and the average of his scoring averages is 32 points per game.

That would give him about 12,300 points over those five seasons, meaning he'd have nearly 36,000 points by the time he's 35. Only two players have ever reached that plateau: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) and Karl Malone (36,928 points). Looking at the all-time scoring list, the only other active players who are on pace to reach 36,000 are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. LeBron is at 33,482 points, so he's pretty much a guarantee at this point, while Durant's status is more up in the air considering his Achilles injury.

After 35, it gets a lot more difficult to project Harden's scoring output. You have to start assuming some sort of drop-off, considering very few players have ever operated at a high level at that age, and you never know how long he'll want to keep playing. But one thing Harden has to his advantage is that he doesn't have the type of game that should fall off a cliff.

But regardless of what happens at the end of his career, it seems fairly certain that Harden will finish his career as one of top five scorers of all time. Michael Jordan currently holds the fifth spot with 32,292 points, which means Harden needs less than 13,000 points to pass him.

At his pace, and with his skills, it's hard to imagine a future where that doesn't happen.