Rockets' James Harden continues to bolster his case for back-to-back MVP awards following clutch win over Warriors
Harden has been playing out of his mind
James Harden is going through an absolutely outrageous stretch since he shouted "I'm back" against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets are 10-1 in their last 11, and most recently he hit a game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors. He has 40-plus points in his last five games, and the Rockets are surging in the Western Conference after a sluggish start.
After winning the MVP last year, Harden is making a pretty strong case for a second one. He's averaging more points per game and he's hovering around the same number of assists, and lately he's looked completely impossible to stop even with Chris Paul injured.
In fact, Paul missing the last six games may be why we're seeing Harden completely taking over games. It's a welcome sight for the Rockets, to be sure, and Harden is feeling it.
Danny Kanell was joined by guest host Brady Quinn on Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast where they broke down Harden's ridiculous level of play and his clutch shooting before diving into comparisons to last season. They also went in on how narratives can fuel awards, comparing it to the Heisman Trophy, adding that numbers won't be the end-all-be-all if Harden wants to get the award for the second straight year.
The Rockets are back in action on Saturday at Portland (10 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) .
