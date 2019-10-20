Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook got to enjoy Game 6 of the ALCS as regular Houston Astros fans

Sports fans are hardly known for their ability to multi-task. That is especially true in the postseason, when even a single slip in focus can cost a team its chance at a championship. Fortunately for the Houston Astros, it was the New York Yankees that blinked last night. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to send the Astros to the World Series and their fans into a state of delirious bliss.

The celebration kicked off the moment the ball left Altuve's bat. It was an obvious home run as soon as he made contact, and the fans went delirious as soon as they understood what was happening. How crazy did it get? Jeff Passan of ESPN described an otherwise unthinkable scene at Minute Maid Park.

"A few minutes after the home run, Houston Rockets stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden walked through a lobby full of people. Nobody stopped them."

Harden is obviously among the most popular athletes in all of sports and has been a fixture in Houston for nearly a decade now, but the former NBA MVP managed to watch the game in relative anonymity with his new teammate because fans were so caught up in baseball that they weren't even thinking about the NBA. Harden and Westbrook even got to act like regular fans for once.

Harden and Westbrook having a blast 😂 pic.twitter.com/S09ImHHHp5 — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) October 20, 2019

Opportunities like this are rare for high-level athletes, but Harden and Westbrook hope that they'll be able to return the favor in a few months. When next spring rolls around, Astros players will certainly attend Rockets playoff games if their schedule permits, and if Harden and Westbrook are as great together as Houston hopes, those Astros players will be able to enjoy that moment just as much.